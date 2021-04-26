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FBI Announces Plans To “Dismantle” Patriot Groups
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300 views • April 26, 2021
FBI is in full force against patriot groups since January 6th, in an effort experts have said as "more comprehensive than the entire 9/11 investigation."
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608635692abd600ae3b5bbe1
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608635692abd600ae3b5bbe1
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