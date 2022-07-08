BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saul's [my twin brother] Email link to King David's DNA By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
26 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • July 08, 2022

8th Tamuz, 5782 July 7, 2022

Shalom everyone,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai here Thank you for visiting my channel!

Well, I myself couldn't afford it but my twin brother Saul can, so he paid for our DNA test.

When my brother first acquired our DNA results he went to many DNA Haplogroups Project to see who would accept us in their projects.

He had at the time no knowledge or any political ties to the Khazars, just want to see where we fit in. As you can see from the Email attached from my brother Saul T. Saldana the following results. We match King Solomon's blood line in Iran, but our line Z253 -DF73 - S933 went to Spain, Ireland and Europe.

In Europe we were know as the Stuart family.

This video is called Saul's Email Link to King David DNA Attached two documents:

1) Email from my brother

2) DNA results

Enjoy, #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

ANAN BEN DAVID, Founder of the Karaite Sect: https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/1460-anan-ben-david

Menachem ben Amiel son of Solomon son of King David https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm Malchut Israeli Knesset Party


https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim


https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
 GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim


https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
 GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai


https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai

AnonUp.com

https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai


Parler

https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai

WeGo.Social

https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai

Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

Keywords
messiahdnastuartking solomonkhazarshaplogroupz253df73s933
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Douglas Harrington
White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Iva Greene
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy