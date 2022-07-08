Saul's [my twin brother] Email link to King David's DNA By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

8th Tamuz, 5782 July 7, 2022

Shalom everyone,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai here Thank you for visiting my channel!

Well, I myself couldn't afford it but my twin brother Saul can, so he paid for our DNA test.

When my brother first acquired our DNA results he went to many DNA Haplogroups Project to see who would accept us in their projects.

He had at the time no knowledge or any political ties to the Khazars, just want to see where we fit in. As you can see from the Email attached from my brother Saul T. Saldana the following results. We match King Solomon's blood line in Iran, but our line Z253 -DF73 - S933 went to Spain, Ireland and Europe.

In Europe we were know as the Stuart family.

This video is called Saul's Email Link to King David DNA Attached two documents:

1) Email from my brother

2) DNA results

Enjoy, #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

ANAN BEN DAVID, Founder of the Karaite Sect: https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/1460-anan-ben-david



Menachem ben Amiel son of Solomon son of King David https://www.chabad.org/library/moshiach/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm Malchut Israeli Knesset Party





https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim



https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/

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