How to shoot video on your phone. Master Class

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxK5125vQ9g

You will find out which program to install on a smartphone!





Together we will go through the settings.





You will see the real shooting process.





You will understand how to set the right parameters to get a cool picture.





Feel the immersion in practice.





Master class shooting video on a mobile phone.

The possibilities of a mobile camera.

I tell you, show in detail how to shoot a video on your phone.





Video results (and cheerful backstage)

"Now I know what permanent makeup is"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMl2FH9XQQQ





As well as a new community from a professional video studio for filming content on the phone TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws