How to shoot video on your phone. Master Class

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxK5125vQ9g
You will find out which program to install on a smartphone!
Together we will go through the settings.
You will see the real shooting process.
You will understand how to set the right parameters to get a cool picture.
Feel the immersion in practice.
Master class shooting video on a mobile phone.
The possibilities of a mobile camera.
I tell you, show in detail how to shoot a video on your phone.
Video results (and cheerful backstage)
"Now I know what permanent makeup is"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMl2FH9XQQQ
As well as a new community from a professional video studio for filming content on the phone TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022
Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws