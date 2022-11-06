China: US Must Take Responsibility for Breakdown in Climate Ties

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Summary：11/5/2022 Ahead of COP27, China's foreign ministry said Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in the climate change talks between the two countries, which further deflates the expectations of the global climate negotiations.