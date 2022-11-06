China: US Must Take Responsibility for Breakdown in Climate Ties

Summary：11/5/2022 Ahead of COP27, China's foreign ministry said Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in the climate change talks between the two countries, which further deflates the expectations of the global climate negotiations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.