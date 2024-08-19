Ex Addict Desperately Seeks Solutions for Those Crippled by Drug Addiction - Ginny Burton





Sometimes experience is the best teacher, and Ginny Burton has had plenty of it. As a severe heroin drug addict with 17 felony convictions, Ginny finally broke free from addiction at age 30 and turned her life around. Today, she is a business owner and advocate who works hard to direct policy change aimed at protecting people from the scourge and destruction of addiction, including fentanyl poisoning. Ginny’s life has been affected by tremendous loss due to addiction - including the loss of her 32-year-old son who committed suicide just a few weeks ago. “We’ve got to do something! What we’re doing isn’t working. We’re perpetuating the destruction of life across our country,” she urges. She explains how easily fentanyl can be obtained on the streets and what we can do to help others find freedom.









TAKEAWAYS





Pay attention to your child if they have noticeable changes in behavior, such as persistent itching, sudden seclusion, slurred speech, etc.





Check out Ginny’s book: If I Can, So Can You: 8 Steps to Lasting Change





Fentanyl has an instant addictive effect on the body and many teens are getting drugs through dealers via social media





We have to look at the real stories of those struggling with addiction, not just the narrative voices









