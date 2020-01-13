A Love Note from Anica of the League of Light | Nine's Path Pleiadian Transmission

"Dear Ones, this is Anica speaking. I invite you to sit with me for a moment, have a cup of tea, relax. I have come to tell you a story."This was Anica's first voice transmission through Maryann, recorded in August, 2009. The relationship between Anica and Maryann is as an aspect of soul, as Anica is Maryann's "chosen future perfected self." Part of who she is.As all of the transmission from the League of Light are alive, this one is poignantly so. It is perhaps more relevant today, ten years later, than when it was first received. As we stand on the brink of a global shift in consciousness, these words from Anica, a Pleiadian human, serve as support and guidance in integrating the changes we are every day encountering. From her introduction on Nine's Path:"In the world you inhabit, you would have a hard time spotting me, because I am human, and because the world I inhabit is phased to a higher frequency than yours presently is. To you, I would appear almost diaphanous, made more of light than matter. Your world is breaking free of that harmonic, however, and is already in the process of re-integrating within the structure of a finer, lighter density. Soon your eyes will register this shift and I might appear more solidly human. Know that is because your address, in a manner of speaking, has changed. The world you inhabit is restructuring itself, and you along with it."Read more from and about Anica and others from the League of Light, including the angelic contingent, on Nine's Path. There's a wealth of material there to explore, and more videos to drink in. Should you desire even more, you'll also find books transmitted from the League of Light at the site:Become a patron! Subscribe for monthly support, or just send a token of appreciation. Thanks! Join in the flow at ko-fi.com 💖Credits: "The Secret Garden" by Barbarix is licensed under Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0). Footage from ESA/Hubble (H. Kornmesser & L. L. Christensen), Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license. Audio/text © Maryann Rada | Nine's Path.