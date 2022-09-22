Create New Account
Donetsk residents on upcoming referendum to join Russia, and on Ukraine's bombing of the Donbass (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 2 months ago |

Mirrored from Odysee channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

https://odysee.com/@EvaKareneBartlett:9/market-ints:e?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3

Man I met in a Donetsk market yesterday spoke about the upcoming referendum to join Russia, and about the psychological toll of Ukraine's shelling.


Woman I met in a Donetsk market yesterday. She lives in Makeevka, area routinely pounded by Ukrainian bombing. She just wants peace.

"I feel positive about the referendum. The choice is up to the people. If Russia protects us, we are ready to vote for it."


URL

lbry://@EvaKareneBartlett#9/market-ints#e

Claim ID

e63ae45bb161119bd6fe1eb6a12020d0a01f47cc

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebombingbiological weaponsreferendumwag the dogdonetsklaboratorieskievshellingzelenskypuppet regimedombass

