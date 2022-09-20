Things Above Introduction

Things Above
Col 3:1
If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
As ambassadors for Christ, we take this commission seriously, and will study to show ourselves approved. This series is for those who want to really know the Word and who Yeshua truly is. Join me as we dig deep into the Bible for His blessed truths.
