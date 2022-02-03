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WALKING WITH JESUS Part 2: The First Miracle
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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20 views • February 03, 2022

The marriage in Cana was the scene for Jesus’ first miracle of turning water into wine. Some people get hung up on whether the wine Jesus created was alcoholic or just plain grape juice and whether we should consume liquor or abstain from it. That is not the purpose of this message.

What is important is that Jesus supernaturally changed water into a beverage that kept the wedding feast running smoothly. Can you imagine a wedding celebration and running out of food and drink in the middle of the festivity? Jesus wasn’t ready to reveal His supernatural power but He honored His mother’s request and His first miracle showed that nothing is impossible for God. Jesus operated under the spiritual law which we can call the “power of the spoken word.”

How does it work? It’s simple. We speak and the Holy Spirit gives us power. But it’s important to make a distinction that miracles will only take place when there is a need. Jesus never performed a miracle to validate His power and position of authority as the Son of God. The dictionary defines miracle as “an extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs.” Is there anything hindering you from operating in the power of God?

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1489.pdf

RLJ-1489 -- MARCH 29, 2015

WALKING WITH JESUS Part 2: The First Miracle

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miraclesholy spiritsupernaturalpower of goddivine intervention
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