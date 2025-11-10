BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God's Message to the Weary: Let Go of Every Burden & Receive Soul-Deep Rest Today
My beloved child, I see the heavy burden you’ve been carrying — past regrets, future fears, the lie that you’re not enough. You’re spiritually exhausted, hands raw from holding on. This is God's message for you today: Let it go. Open your empty hands and step into His rest. Jesus is calling you personally: "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest… My yoke is easy and my burden is light." (Matthew 11:28-30) Watch as we walk together to the river of Grace — drop every stone of worry, shame, and striving. Feel the weight lift. Experience soul-level peace that no storm can steal. This video includes: A guided surrender prayer to release your burdens Powerful scripture for renewed strength (Isaiah 40:31) A beautiful blessing of peace that guards your heart In the comments: Type “Amen” to declare you’re walking free. Share one burden you just dropped into the river of His mercy. #ChristianEncouragement #GodsMessage #SpiritualRest

