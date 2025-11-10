God's Message to the Weary: Let Go of Every Burden & Receive Soul-Deep Rest Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My beloved child, I see the heavy burden you’ve been carrying — past regrets, future fears, the lie that you’re not enough. You’re spiritually exhausted, hands raw from holding on. This is God's message for you today: Let it go. Open your empty hands and step into His rest. Jesus is calling you personally: "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest… My yoke is easy and my burden is light." (Matthew 11:28-30) Watch as we walk together to the river of Grace — drop every stone of worry, shame, and striving. Feel the weight lift. Experience soul-level peace that no storm can steal. This video includes: A guided surrender prayer to release your burdens Powerful scripture for renewed strength (Isaiah 40:31) A beautiful blessing of peace that guards your heart In the comments: Type “Amen” to declare you’re walking free. Share one burden you just dropped into the river of His mercy. #ChristianEncouragement #GodsMessage #SpiritualRest