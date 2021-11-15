© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Man Of Sin" - The Return of Barack Obama, Persecution & Martyrdom For The Church
Follow
7
Share
Report
227 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Barack Obama will return to power. In his day the church will be greatly diminished, many will fall under his vicious style of government. God will purify His people and bring many home, but those who remain will be strengthened through persecution into an iron breed of pure Christianity. A Harvest of new believers will flow into the church but many who confessed Christ will fall away. "Obama will rise among you, says the Lord, you will see it with your own eyes. He will destroy greatly among you, you shall see it with your own eyes." This is the word of the Lord, let us seek His face for understanding.
Full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE ASSYRIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-assyrian-may-8-2021/
THE ASSYRIAN (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkEck8iHA6I
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Barack Obama will return to power. In his day the church will be greatly diminished, many will fall under his vicious style of government. God will purify His people and bring many home, but those who remain will be strengthened through persecution into an iron breed of pure Christianity. A Harvest of new believers will flow into the church but many who confessed Christ will fall away. "Obama will rise among you, says the Lord, you will see it with your own eyes. He will destroy greatly among you, you shall see it with your own eyes." This is the word of the Lord, let us seek His face for understanding.
Full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE ASSYRIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-assyrian-may-8-2021/
THE ASSYRIAN (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkEck8iHA6I
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.