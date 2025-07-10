Covid long haulers - "Obviously something isn't normal!"

Let's listen in on a conversation between two long haulers similar blood flow problems. The one with the feet said her doctor told her that was normal? Wtf?

Whatever.... they're all stupid and ruined

TV clip: Mork & Mindy

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report