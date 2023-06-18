Tanks For Kidneys -- Illegal Organ Trafficking in Ukraine

For at least the past 10 years, NGOs like "Doctors Without Borders" and "The Red Cross" have been allegedly involved in illegal human organ trafficking and child abductions. Documentary by RT News.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.