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5 WAYS TO HEAL FROM NARCISSISTIC ABUSE
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92 views • December 08, 2021
Dealing with self-centered control freaks and serial liars can be some dark subject matter, even for someone with good positive energy like my spiritual adviser, Ms Jo.
But Ms Jo wades around in the putrid swamp of narcissism like she has on a pair of magical hip waders. …. Splashing around and reaching down into the black waters to see what is below the surface, Ms Jo always comes up with useful advice, sage wisdom and loving words of encourage and grace.
Listen to her presentation and you will likely find it very useful dealing with someone you wish you had never met.
If you would like to talk directly with Ms Jo, check out her facebook page. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
But Ms Jo wades around in the putrid swamp of narcissism like she has on a pair of magical hip waders. …. Splashing around and reaching down into the black waters to see what is below the surface, Ms Jo always comes up with useful advice, sage wisdom and loving words of encourage and grace.
Listen to her presentation and you will likely find it very useful dealing with someone you wish you had never met.
If you would like to talk directly with Ms Jo, check out her facebook page. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
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