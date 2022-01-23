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BASES2015 Harald Kautz Vella Falling to Transhumanization
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102 views • January 23, 2022
Harald Kautz Vella's work and lectures on the black sentient fluid, or "Black Goo" has been covered in his BASES interviews, and his lecture an Woodborough, also on the Bases Project.
Recorded as live at the 2nd international conference for The Bases project, in July 2015.
Recorded as live at the 2nd international conference for The Bases project, in July 2015.
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