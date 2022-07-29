PATRICK LANCASTER: 16JUN22 - Journalists Come under Ukraine Artillery Fire in Donetsk Suburb

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE PATRICK LANCASTER



https://youtu.be/Nl5WWmKgCaQ





With Today being another day of Attacks On Donetsk and the surrounding areas Journalists were racing to many shelling sites. Our team, myself & journalist Alexander Sheremet, filmed many homes and the Makiivka Chemical plant hit by artillery and/or mortar fire. After we reported at several civilian areas we went to Vostochnie Makiivka which was actively being shelled. At least 30 shells rained down all around me and journalist Alexander Sheremet while we were there. Many homes were damaged but we were able to report and made it to safety back in Donetsk. This is our report while under shelling. Our full extended report with the chemical plant and the many destroyed homes is in-process and as always will have full English and Russian translated Subtitles. We show you what the mainstream media won't.





Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.





Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster...

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern...

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas...

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster