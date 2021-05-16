© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Maguire says LBMA is breaking, silver and gold preparing to liftoff with Basel III.
Follow
3
Share
Report
562 views • May 16, 2021
Andrew Maguire is an expert on Basel III and Gold. He says, Wall Street Silver is having a MASSIVE affect on the Silver Market.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.