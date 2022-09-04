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CDC and MSM are lying about masks which are deadly bacteria bucket choke napkins
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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61 views • September 04, 2022

Link to .rtf document with all links used in this video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17fs-Z2DaPqCPklwcAZh1ctJ2K7CZECQt/view?usp=sharing


Gevallen van longontsteking in Argentijnse privékliniek blijken legionella

https://nos.nl/artikel/2443192-gevallen-van-longontsteking-in-argentijnse-privekliniek-blijken-legionella


legionella mask wearing - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=legionella%20mask%20wearing&offset=1&spellcheck=0


Risk Factors for Legionella longbeachae Legionnaires’ Disease, New Zealand - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5512494/


Transmission of Disease - Legionella.org

https://legionella.org/faqs/general-public/transmission-of-disease/


Can I get Legionnaires' disease from wearing a face mask? - Legionella.org

https://legionella.org/hrf_faq/can-i-get-legionnaires-face-mask/


Fact check: You can't catch Legionnaires’ disease by wearing a face mask | Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-legionnaires/fact-check-you-cant-catch-legionnaires-disease-by-wearing-a-face-mask-idUSKCN25128Y


Legionella - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legionella


Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic


SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to bacterial lipopolysaccharide and boosts proinflammatory activity - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33295606/


Death By Mask: Lessons Learned In 1918. Mask Wearing, Bacterial Pneumonia Infections, And The 1918 Spanish Flu. The Unmasked Were Burying The Masked! | Truth11.com

https://web.archive.org/web/20211105103011/https://truth11.com/2020/11/05/death-by-mask-lessons-learned-in-1918-mask-wearing-bacterial-pneumonia-infections-and-the-1918-spanish-flu-the-unmasked-were-burying-the-masked/


DEATH BY MASK: MASK WEARING, BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA INFECTIONS, AND THE 1918 FLU

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GGRLIPWu44C9/


The Truth Revealed About the Deadly 1918 Spanish Flu: It Was Actually Bacterial Pneumonia | Winter Watch

https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/06/the-truth-revealed-about-the-deadly-1918-spanish-flu-it-was-actually-bacterial-pneumonia/


VIRAL MASK EXPERIMENT VALIDATED BY OSHA EXPERTS - The HighWire

https://thehighwire.com/videos/viral-mask-experiment-validated-by-osha-experts/


THE TRUTH ABOUT FACE MASKS | Del Bigtree interviews OSHA safety experts – The Plant Strong Club

https://theplantstrongclub.org/2020/11/14/the-truth-about-face-masks-del-bigtree-interviews-osha-safety-experts/


47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects - LifeSite

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/


Serious Concerns Over Masks and Carbon Dioxide Levels - Health Freedom Idaho

https://healthfreedomidaho.com/serious-concerns-over-masks-and-carbon-dioxide-levels/


Keywords
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