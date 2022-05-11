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No recognition of Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, courtesy of Washington
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30 views • May 11, 2022
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Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly agreed not to recognize any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, according to a German government spokesperson. Meanwhile, Washington’s new bill suggests more expenses for Ukraine’s military, apart from the already-spent three billion dollars worth of aid and another 165 million worth of weapons in sales.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13vlpt-no-recognition-of-russian-territorial-gains-in-ukraine-courtesy-of-washingt.html
Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly agreed not to recognize any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, according to a German government spokesperson. Meanwhile, Washington’s new bill suggests more expenses for Ukraine’s military, apart from the already-spent three billion dollars worth of aid and another 165 million worth of weapons in sales.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13vlpt-no-recognition-of-russian-territorial-gains-in-ukraine-courtesy-of-washingt.html
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