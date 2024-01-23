You Believe the Dream, Human Creation and How God Made Us to Be

Full Original:
20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P2
Cut:
1h07m07s - 1h09m28s
Website:
*******************************
“GOD MADE YOU TO BE THIS PERFECT ATTRACTING MACHINE THAT ATTRACTS EVERYTING THAT NEEDS AUTOMATICALLY WITHOUT YOU NEEDING TO DO ANYTHING, ASSIDE FROM FEEL EVERYTHING.”
@ 1h07m40s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.