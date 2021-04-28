EXPOSED: MASS Death In India? Or FAKE NEWS? - Australian Government Says Vax Is POISON?!

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Meanwhile, last week, the big news was Brazil! That countless people were dying in Brazil. Piles of body bags. Then video came out exposing that the body bags were fake and simply meant for television to scare people.
Meanwhile, deaths have skyrocketed in Israel alongside the vaccine and the Australian government on their own government website call the vaccine an "administering of poison."
Also, the Canadian government has ordered vaccines until 2024, with the largest quantity coming in in 2024. What are they planning for?
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
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