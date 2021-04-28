BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPOSED: MASS Death In India? Or FAKE NEWS? - Australian Government Says Vax Is POISON?!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
9
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
720 views • April 28, 2021
Josh Sigurdson reports on the huge breaking news of mass death in India from the covaids. Videos come out of dead bodies literally falling out of ambulances in India. The reality however is that all of this news is absolutely fake. The deaths in India are going up 100% in tune with vaccinations. They're also only 1/12 per capita the deaths in the US and more than 50% of all new so-called cases of the so-called virus that's never been isolated are people who just got the vaccine.
Meanwhile, last week, the big news was Brazil! That countless people were dying in Brazil. Piles of body bags. Then video came out exposing that the body bags were fake and simply meant for television to scare people.
Meanwhile, deaths have skyrocketed in Israel alongside the vaccine and the Australian government on their own government website call the vaccine an "administering of poison."
Also, the Canadian government has ordered vaccines until 2024, with the largest quantity coming in in 2024. What are they planning for?

Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!

Support WAM here:
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND WAM's CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXIysZ9u8vhM/
World Alternative Media
Keywords
australiaindiascamdemiccovid-1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for &#8220;forever chemicals&#8221;—and lawmakers did nothing

Hidden threat: North Carolina textile plant released millions of times the EPA limit for “forever chemicals”—and lawmakers did nothing

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

Belle Carter
Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Morgan S. Verity
The Greek vs. regular yogurt debate: A nutritional showdown for health-conscious consumers

The Greek vs. regular yogurt debate: A nutritional showdown for health-conscious consumers

Willow Tohi
Saffron: The golden spice of wellness and culinary delight

Saffron: The golden spice of wellness and culinary delight

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy