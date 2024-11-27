BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Corporate Transparency: Must I report my Beneficial Ownership Information to FinCEN & IRS?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
57 views • 5 months ago

The January 1, 2025 deadline of the Corporate Transparency Act requiring many small businesses to report their Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) to the Beneficial Ownership Secure System (BOSS) of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is fast approaching.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will give you information to help you decide for yourself whether your business needs to file a BOI report to the BOSS.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, since 1996, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040taxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4tax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security taxtax courtdefinition of incomenotice of deficiencytax honesty
