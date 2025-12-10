BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New York Fights Trump - JAG Loses Big-time - Selective Deportations
Right Edition
Right Edition
Your Rights in New York After Trump’s Anti-Trans Executive Orders


In his first months in office, President Trump has rolled out a series of executive orders that openly target transgender, gender expansive, and intersex people, and purport to require recipients of federal funding to discriminate against transgender, gender expansive, and intersex people. These executive orders are frightening – but we will do everything in our power to protect and support LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.


https://www.nyclu.org/resources/know-your-rights/your-rights-in-new-york-after-trumps-anti-trans-executive-orders



Trump’s Anti-Trans Order Clashes With New York Law


“None of us asked to be born a certain way,” Kelly Metzgar, a transgender woman and executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance, told New York Focus. “Tall, short, red hair, blond hair — this is how we were created.”


https://www.newsfromthestates.com/article/trumps-anti-trans-order-clashes-new-york-law



Jaguar design chief fired amid EV rebrand shake-up


JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern has reportedly been fired. Media reports in India claim McGovern was asked to leave the company on Monday “with immediate effect” and summarily escorted from JLR’s premises. The company was of course once known as Jaguar Land Rover but recently shortened its name to just three letters.


https://www.usatoday.com/story/cars/news/2025/12/03/jlr-jaguar-gerry-mcgovern-fired-ev-rebrand/87573876007/



Jaguar’s European sales crash amid controversial rebrand


According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (AECA), Jaguar’s vehicle sales in Europe dropped by an alarming 97.5% year-over-year in April 2025, with just 49 units registered compared to 1,961 the year prior. Year-to-date sales from January to April were also down 75.1%, totaling only 2,665 units. Globally, Jaguar’s FY24/25 sales fell to 26,862—an 85% drop from 2018 figures. The steep decline follows a divisive rebrand launched in late 2024 that distanced Jaguar from its performance heritage in favor of a lifestyle-focused, progressive brand image.


https://www.cbtnews.com/jaguars-european-sales-crash-amid-controversial-rebrand/



Making America Safer: Ending Illegal Immigration


To make America safer, the United States is securing our borders and ensuring that U.S. immigration laws are upheld and respected. Migrants who try to enter the United States illegally, or remain illegally after their authorized stay has expired, will face serious consequences. These could include jail time, immediate deportation to their home country, and a permanent ban on obtaining a U.S. visa in the future. The choice is clear. Do not make the dangerous journey. Do not risk it. Do not break U.S. law.


https://www.state.gov/making-america-safer-ending-illegal-immigration/

