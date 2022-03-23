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MONEY IS ENERGY. IT'S A NEUTRAL RESOURCE
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1 view • March 23, 2022
What do money and wealth look like from a 5 D perspective? Hit the play button to learn what I believe we are transitioning to.
Money and wealth have been used to control us for far too long. The global finical elite has been able to manipulate and control us to keep us playing small intentionally.
But here's the thing, MONEY IS JUST ENERGY, and as the collective begins to move into this 5d experience, we will begin to look at money for what it actually is, which is a neutral resource that responds to frequency and vibration.
Here is another video about what money is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNTSF_rmCBY
And don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more drops of channeled wisdom!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Money and wealth have been used to control us for far too long. The global finical elite has been able to manipulate and control us to keep us playing small intentionally.
But here's the thing, MONEY IS JUST ENERGY, and as the collective begins to move into this 5d experience, we will begin to look at money for what it actually is, which is a neutral resource that responds to frequency and vibration.
Here is another video about what money is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNTSF_rmCBY
And don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more drops of channeled wisdom!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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