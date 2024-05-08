Sun Reflects Sprayed Chemicals & Metals

It was a nice day until I looked at the sky. Since I know we're being sprayed like bugs to dim the sun I noticed how Aluminum Oxide, and other garbage reflects sunlight in our skies. Stop Geoengineering! Visit https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ to learn more. Thanks to Dane Wigington for keeping us informed. Also search and watch "The Dimming" to see the proof.
