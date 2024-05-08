Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sun Reflects Sprayed Chemicals & Metals
channel image
It's Wild by Gary C Peeples
1 Subscribers
153 views
Published Yesterday

It was a nice day until I looked at the sky. Since I know we're being sprayed like bugs to dim the sun I noticed how Aluminum Oxide, and other garbage reflects sunlight in our skies. Stop Geoengineering! Visit https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ to learn more. Thanks to Dane Wigington for keeping us informed. Also search and watch "The Dimming" to see the proof.

Keywords
environmentgeoengineeringaluminumclimatesprayingbariumstrontiumcloudseedingheavymetals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket