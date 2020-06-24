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Cabot Trail, Nova Scotia, Canada in 4K (Ultra HD)
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26 views • June 24, 2020
The Cabot Trail is a famous scenic road on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada. It is 297 km/185 mi highway loop crossing the Cape Breton Highlands National Park with spectacular coastal views and highland scenery.
Recorded September 2015 in 4K (Ultra HD) with Sony AX100.
Music:
Michael Murphy - The Most Beautiful Things - 07 - Northern Lights
Licensed via ilicensemusic.com
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About Amazing Places on Our Planet:
Immerse yourself in scenic beautiful places on our planet without the distraction of words.
New 4K video every Friday or every second Friday.
Video footage can be licensed out by contacting me.
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Recorded September 2015 in 4K (Ultra HD) with Sony AX100.
Music:
Michael Murphy - The Most Beautiful Things - 07 - Northern Lights
Licensed via ilicensemusic.com
--------------------------------------
About Amazing Places on Our Planet:
Immerse yourself in scenic beautiful places on our planet without the distraction of words.
New 4K video every Friday or every second Friday.
Video footage can be licensed out by contacting me.
Subscribe: https://goo.gl/Aoym5p
Facebook: https://facebook.com/milosh9k
Twitter: https://twitter.com/milosh9k
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+milosh9k
Website: https://milosh9k.com
Movies On Map: https://goo.gl/LdNNqX
Watch More Amazing Places on Our Planet: All 4K Ultra HD Videos: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BRhj5sLA6...
US National Parks in 4K: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HLmOkDBfx...
Canada in 4K: https://youtube.com/watch?v=LhfNrsEgh...
China in 4K: https://youtube.com/watch?v=OEbZ5Y-sx...
Southern Africa in 4K: https://youtube.com/watch?v=iywqpda7d...
Amazing Trails: https://youtube.com/watch?v=FiS4u98Sc...
Indonesia in 4K: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BHqNWkkMz...
Iceland in 4K: https://youtube.com/watch?v=O7okOo1cB...
Best selection by year: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ICFQS_jpz...
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