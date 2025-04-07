BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🧠💥 False Beliefs & Their Hidden Impact On Healing 🌿✨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
36 views • 3 weeks ago

🤯 What if the biggest obstacle to your health isn’t physical... but mental? 💭


😟 The most damaging beliefs are the quiet ones—those that shape your identity with just two words: “I am...”


👤 🤝🧑 Join Dr. Moshe Daniel Block—naturopathic doctor, author, and mind-body healing pioneer—as he dives into how these beliefs affect your well-being:


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/du2psykd


🚫 “I’m not good enough.”

💔 “I’ll never succeed.”

😢 “I’m a bad person.”

😞 “I’m ugly.”

😔 “I’m good for nothing.”


🧬These false identities don’t just hurt your confidence—they can trigger illness from within 💥


🗝️ Ready to break free and rewrite your inner story? Your healing journey starts with a single belief. 🧘♀️✨


🔗 Learn more about Dr. Moshe’s work—click the link in bio or description! 📎👆

Keywords
emotional healthfalse beliefsmind body healing
