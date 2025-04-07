🧠💥 False Beliefs & Their Hidden Impact On Healing 🌿✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤯 What if the biggest obstacle to your health isn’t physical... but mental? 💭
😟 The most damaging beliefs are the quiet ones—those that shape your identity with just two words: “I am...”
👤 🤝🧑 Join Dr. Moshe Daniel Block—naturopathic doctor, author, and mind-body healing pioneer—as he dives into how these beliefs affect your well-being:
🚫 “I’m not good enough.”
💔 “I’ll never succeed.”
😢 “I’m a bad person.”
😞 “I’m ugly.”
😔 “I’m good for nothing.”
🧬These false identities don’t just hurt your confidence—they can trigger illness from within 💥
🗝️ Ready to break free and rewrite your inner story? Your healing journey starts with a single belief. 🧘♀️✨
