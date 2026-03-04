The Alex Jones Full Show 4/3/26 w/ Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt : (Fallen Angels Reptilian) , Demons ,Human , Aliens

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Fallen Angels are Reptilians & Demons are The Greys ,Tall Whites , Humans Atlantis Children of Able son of Adams & Eve , Atlantis 1/3 Escape the Earth in 4033 B.C Tim of Noah Flood , Native America Indians Two Tribes of Grand Canyon Left Earth 395 A.D , Odin Viking Left Earth from North Way in 473 A.D , Maria Orsic Left March1 ,1945 Earth from Norway to Alpha Centauri B Planet She Call New Earth , Japanese Solders Left Earth in 1945 March 4 ,1945 from Kiska Island Alaska They was Help by Little One