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The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household:
Alan Smith Health And Beuty
Alan Smith Health And Beuty
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71 views • August 17, 2022

The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household:The Only Book You Need When Help is Not On The Way



The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household - is a 304 page doctor written and approved guide on how to manage most health situations when help is not on the way.


If you want to see what happens when things go south, all you have to do is look at Venezuela: no electricity, no running water, no law, no antibiotics, no painkillers, no anesthetics, no insulin or other important things.


But if you want to find out how you can still manage in a situation like this, you must also look to Venezuela and learn the ingenious ways they developed to cope.


About Dr. Maybell Nieves:


Dr. Maybell Nieves - head surgeon of the Unit of Breast Pathology and general surgeon at Caracas University Hospital in Venezuela, with over 10 years of experience in the operating room. She studied at the prestigious European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy.


Dr. Maybell is known for developing new, ingenious methods of treating patients after Venezuela's economy collapsed and hospitals and pharmacies ran out of medicines, supplies, electricity and running water.


To get a discount, click here https://cutt.ly/mXk934h

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