X22 REPORT Ep. 2827b - Fake News Realizes That People Don’t Trust Them, The [DS] Take Down Is About To Happen

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2827b - July 18, 2022
Fake News Realizes That People Don’t Trust Them, The [DS] Take Down Is About To Happen
The [DS] has failed at everything, they are in a no win situation, which means they are going to fight back with everything they have, but this will not work. The fake news realizes that the people no longer trust them, the people are looking else where for the news. Scavino sends message, the take down is about to happen. The midterms are approaching and everything is set for October, this is going to be a disaster for the [DS].
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