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DEMONIC EUGENICIST TELLS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DEPOP VAX
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646 views • August 31, 2021
Professor John Bell was knighted by the queen for his contributions to "medicine" and he's delivering on his blood oath to his illuminati handlers. Listen as he speaks the truth about the nefarious intent of the experimental mRNA "vaccine". Also, the FDA gets an earful from a
truth teller.
source:
SGT Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdsp8atS8rEk/
truth teller.
source:
SGT Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdsp8atS8rEk/
Keywords
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