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Insight Vox Joel Skousen on Globalism (MIRRORED)
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214 views • January 06, 2020
Insight Vox Joel Skousen on Globalism (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/h22aihsHpDw
What is globalism, who are globalists and what motivates them? Constitutional philosopher and security/survival consultant Joel Skousen (www.joelskousen.com and www.worldaffairsbrief.com), a former US Marine pilot, says it is “a very difficult conspiracy to unravel, but we must do our best”.
In an age of unparalleled disinformation (much of it actively promoted by globalists to discredit their opponents), Joel Skousen stresses the importance of using accurate information to expose globalism and so is working on his latest book, The Modern History of Conspiratorial Power.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/joel-skousen-globalists-are-setting-us-failure-world-war-3
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/h22aihsHpDw
What is globalism, who are globalists and what motivates them? Constitutional philosopher and security/survival consultant Joel Skousen (www.joelskousen.com and www.worldaffairsbrief.com), a former US Marine pilot, says it is “a very difficult conspiracy to unravel, but we must do our best”.
In an age of unparalleled disinformation (much of it actively promoted by globalists to discredit their opponents), Joel Skousen stresses the importance of using accurate information to expose globalism and so is working on his latest book, The Modern History of Conspiratorial Power.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/joel-skousen-globalists-are-setting-us-failure-world-war-3
Category
News & Politics
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