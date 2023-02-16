World Government Summit Undermines National Sovereignty | The New American TV

Dictator-wanna-be Klaus Schwab delivers a “State of the World” address at this week’s World Government Summit, but Elon Musk surprises delegates with a message in defense of national sovereignty. Joe Biden believes his economic policies are working, while the Congressional Budget Office says otherwise. Biden’s 100th judicial nominee gets a thumbs up from the Senate. Eco-radical Greta Thunberg publishes “The Climate Book.” Convicted terrorists get European human rights protections while health officials in Australia deny a mother her life-saving heart transplant due to vaccination status. Meanwhile, more athletes are collapsing on the field without any officially endorsed explanation. Daniel Natal joins host Rebecca Terrell for an analysis of these issues.





Later in the program we’ll listen in on Veronika Kyrylenko’s https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/veronika-kyrylenko/ interview with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, https://thenewamerican.com/dr-joseph-ladapo-no-trust-in-federal-public-health-agencies/ who explains why federal response to Covid was a “failure.”





Our legislative https://jbs.org/alerts/ reporters reveal pushback among the states to onerous Agenda 2030 measures. And your host, Rebecca Terrell, meets with Janice Daniels, https://thenewamerican.com/print/snatching-victory-from-the-jaws-of-defeat-one-womans-quest-to-save-our-republic/ former mayor of Troy, Michigan, to discuss the World Government Summit held in Dubai this week.





