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A COLUMN OF REFUGEES EN ROUTE FROM VOLCHANSK TO KHARKOV WAS FIRED AT. Purposefully Shot at Cars. 051622
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40 views • May 16, 2022
A COLUMN OF REFUGEES EN ROUTE FROM VOLCHANSK TO KHARKOV WAS FIRED AT
A column of refugees en route from Volchansk to Kharkov was fired upon at a Ukrainian checkpoint. There are dead and wounded.
The tragedy occurred when a convoy of 34 cars drove into the territory not controlled by Russia and ended up near the village of Stary Saltov. They did not reach the checkpoint: when they were 100 meters away, the Ukrainian military opened fire on them.
A column of refugees en route from Volchansk to Kharkov was fired upon at a Ukrainian checkpoint. There are dead and wounded.
The tragedy occurred when a convoy of 34 cars drove into the territory not controlled by Russia and ended up near the village of Stary Saltov. They did not reach the checkpoint: when they were 100 meters away, the Ukrainian military opened fire on them.
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