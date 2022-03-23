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And We Know 3.21.2022 The death of the OLD GUARD is NIGHT! This AWAKENING is POWERFUL! PRAY!
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63 views • March 23, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Power back to We the People… do you remember that from President’ Trumps inauguration address… we will revisit that one at the end of this show, more truth bombs from Lara Logan and Jim Bruer, Ukrainians sharing their thoughts on what happened to their youth, more expose of the Biden laptop…. Here we go…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy1lwp-3.21.22-the-death-of-the-old-guard-is-nigh-this-awakening-is-powerful-pray.html
Power back to We the People… do you remember that from President’ Trumps inauguration address… we will revisit that one at the end of this show, more truth bombs from Lara Logan and Jim Bruer, Ukrainians sharing their thoughts on what happened to their youth, more expose of the Biden laptop…. Here we go…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy1lwp-3.21.22-the-death-of-the-old-guard-is-nigh-this-awakening-is-powerful-pray.html
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