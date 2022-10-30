Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More healthcare revolutions, A UK Column News Segment.
58 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 24 days ago |

More healthcare revolutions, A UK Column News Segment.

A segment of this weeks news from UK Column News (26 Oct 2022)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

58:45 Molnupiravir deemed ineffective
59:50 MHRA Drug Safety update urges that Patient Information Leaflets be read
Hugely significant: MHRA changes the temperature range for storing Moderna Spikevax
Problems with this repeatedly highlighted by Hedley Rees, including to UK Column and in his book

1:03:20 Daily Mail: Twindemic to become tripledemic in USA, with addition of the eminently treatable syncytial virus (RSV)
1:05:12 An extra £1,800,000 for digital mental health tools — but no-one can define them yet
1:06:30 NHS Virtual Ward: Viewer e-mail from Stoke-on-Trent — yet recovering at home is unaffordable and impossible without thousands more community nurses

1:10:53 And Finally: Memes selected by Debi

More on www.ukcolumn.org

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It Is Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


UK Column News, Twindemic, Trippledemic


Keywords
uk column newstwindemictrippledemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket