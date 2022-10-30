More healthcare revolutions, A UK Column News Segment.

A segment of this weeks news from UK Column News (26 Oct 2022)
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.
58:45 Molnupiravir deemed ineffective
59:50 MHRA Drug Safety update urges that Patient Information Leaflets be read
Hugely significant: MHRA changes the temperature range for storing Moderna Spikevax
Problems with this repeatedly highlighted by Hedley Rees, including to UK Column and in his book
1:03:20 Daily Mail: Twindemic to become tripledemic in USA, with addition of the eminently treatable syncytial virus (RSV)
1:05:12 An extra £1,800,000 for digital mental health tools — but no-one can define them yet
1:06:30 NHS Virtual Ward: Viewer e-mail from Stoke-on-Trent — yet recovering at home is unaffordable and impossible without thousands more community nurses
1:10:53 And Finally: Memes selected by Debi
