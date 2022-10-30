More healthcare revolutions, A UK Column News Segment.

A segment of this weeks news from UK Column News (26 Oct 2022)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

58:45 Molnupiravir deemed ineffective

59:50 MHRA Drug Safety update urges that Patient Information Leaflets be read

Hugely significant: MHRA changes the temperature range for storing Moderna Spikevax

Problems with this repeatedly highlighted by Hedley Rees, including to UK Column and in his book



1:03:20 Daily Mail: Twindemic to become tripledemic in USA, with addition of the eminently treatable syncytial virus (RSV)

1:05:12 An extra £1,800,000 for digital mental health tools — but no-one can define them yet

1:06:30 NHS Virtual Ward: Viewer e-mail from Stoke-on-Trent — yet recovering at home is unaffordable and impossible without thousands more community nurses

1:10:53 And Finally: Memes selected by Debi

More on www.ukcolumn.org

=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It Is Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





UK Column News, Twindemic, Trippledemic



