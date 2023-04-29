InfoWars - Greg Reese Report - RFK Jr and the CIA - 4-29-2023

The Kennedy family offensive against the criminal cabal known as the Central Intelligence Agency

Just a few months after being sworn in as president, John F Kennedy, RFK Jr’s uncle, said the following in a speech given before the American Newspaper Publishers Association:

“The very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths, and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it.”

On November 22nd, 1963, President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

There are hours of damning evidence that clearly show that the CIA, organized crime, and the highest levels of the US Federal government were all involved in the assassination of JFK. Including the magic bullet, the grassy knoll, and the presence of young CIA asset, George H.W. Bush, in Dallas that day. A day that he claimed he could not remember. But the entire operation was blamed on a single lone gunman.

An hour after hearing that his brother was assassinated, Robert Kennedy told his close aide that he was surprised it wasn’t him. He thought that he would be the one "they would get". Over the next few days, he wrote letters to his children, charging them with the responsibility to love and serve their country. And to remember what their uncle, John F Kennedy, had started.

A few years later, the New York Times published an article claiming that President Kennedy told one of the highest officials in his administration that he wanted to "splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds."

on March 16, 1968, Senator Robert Kennedy officially announced he was running for president. On June 5th, following major victories in the primaries, he was gunned down after giving a speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles California.

Nina Rhodes-Hughes was one of a small few who witnessed the assassination and she claims there was another shooter standing to her right. She later expressed outrage that the police ignored her statement. The shot that killed Robert Kennedy was fired up close in the back of his head, and the whole operation was blamed on a single lone gunman who was standing in front of him.

Regicide is the ritual killing of a king to memorialize a subversion of power. And while the Kennedy family is as greasy as the rest of the swamp, the two brothers stand out like mythical kings. Aside from Dr Ron Paul who said we need to get rid of them, nobody in government questions the crimes of the CIA.

While promoting a book on television in 1978, a young RFK Jr referred to American politics as a one-party system. And his father and uncle’s demise as an occupational hazard.

In March of 1999, John F Kennedy Jr had a meeting to plan a run for the 2000 U.S. Senate election against Hillary Clinton. Four months later, he died in a fatal plane crash. With all the telltale signs of a cover-up.

Recently declassified documents show that Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged lone gunman in the JFK assassination, was a CIA asset.

RFK Jr is running for president in 2024. He calls out the CIA for the murder of his uncle, which he calls a “successful coup d’etat from which our democracy has never recovered.”

And he believes that his father was assassinated by the security guard, Thane Eugene Cesar, who shot him from behind after pushing him into their patsy, Sirhan Sirhan.

