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101 views • December 09, 2020
Censored
Here today we review various cat videos and mascara tips. Just kidding. I review the most circumstances around the recent video which was censored by Youtube. But I can't say anything more than that because, you know, freedom. Or whatever.
If you want to be sure to continue following me and my work, make it a habit of stopping by Peakprosperity.com. My material will always be available there.
Thank you for all your support. My time here in Youtube will be limited in the future to inane, short-form stuff, most likely.
Link to censored video: https://www.peakprosperity.com/censor...
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Fascist-book: https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET/ More Articles: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e
LivingLawSociety.org +++ more links here 1776reloaded.org internallydisplacedpeople.org Several important articles have been uploaded to BIN on the ongoing CCP. Demon-rat.Socialist party of DC and their Coup of America. All available at this link: /v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 Video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
The focus of our work has been to investigate the Legal and Governance system in America over the last 15 years. Conclusion: the entire legal system is operated by Constitutionally banned foreign agents that run America for foreign interests. This means they run nearly every Occupied counterfeit government Office in the nation. These Constitutional banned foreign agents have literally been farming Americans for the International Bankers (aka Human Trafficking).
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Here today we review various cat videos and mascara tips. Just kidding. I review the most circumstances around the recent video which was censored by Youtube. But I can't say anything more than that because, you know, freedom. Or whatever.
If you want to be sure to continue following me and my work, make it a habit of stopping by Peakprosperity.com. My material will always be available there.
Thank you for all your support. My time here in Youtube will be limited in the future to inane, short-form stuff, most likely.
Link to censored video: https://www.peakprosperity.com/censor...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Fascist-book: https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET/ More Articles: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e
LivingLawSociety.org +++ more links here 1776reloaded.org internallydisplacedpeople.org Several important articles have been uploaded to BIN on the ongoing CCP. Demon-rat.Socialist party of DC and their Coup of America. All available at this link: /v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 Video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
The focus of our work has been to investigate the Legal and Governance system in America over the last 15 years. Conclusion: the entire legal system is operated by Constitutionally banned foreign agents that run America for foreign interests. This means they run nearly every Occupied counterfeit government Office in the nation. These Constitutional banned foreign agents have literally been farming Americans for the International Bankers (aka Human Trafficking).
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