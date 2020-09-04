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Η Απάτη τής Πανδημίας - David Icke - Pandemic Fraud.
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1014 views • September 04, 2020
Τα παρασκήνια μιάς παγκόσμιας απάτης.
The background of a global fraud.
The background of a global fraud.
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