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3.11.26 - Holding Them Accountable: With Special Guest Peter Kirsanow
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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As Patriots, we have been patiently waiting for radical lunatics inside and outside the government to be held accountable for pushing their anti-American, unconstitutional left-wing trash down the gullets of the American people. What can we do? One Senator has an idea...and on this one, we will Stand with Rand. And an Ohio teacher has also hit the F-O phase after an unhinged rant against President Trump and ICE...to his students!

We talk about all of it today with Peter Kirsanow!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy