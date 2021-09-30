AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES - HAEMOLYTIC ANEMIA, CELIAC, CROHNS, COLITIS, DIABETES, FIBROMYALSIA, CHRONIC FATIQUE, - WHAT DO THEY HAVE IN COMMON &, USING ROOT PRODUCTS

DEC. 16, 2020

For more information::

WWW.THEROOTBRANDS/FORTHEDETOXNOW



In 1974 The WHO published data that at the time they knew that 90% of ALL chronic diseases states are caused by environmental toxins. If you know the cause but never address it????



Mercury is the worst neurotoxin known to man.

It magnifies the effects of other metals and toxins i your body. It makes everything else worst! They effect each one of us differently.



GRAVES, HASHIMOTO'S, PSORIASIS, RAYNAUDS, SCLERODERMA, VITILAGO, REYNAUD RHEUMATISM, LUPUS, MS, GUILLAUME BARRÉ, NON_ALCOHOLIC LIVER DISEASE etc.



Is your immune system attacking itself or is the cause of the issue creating chaos from your head to your toes. Take a few minutes to rethink your approach to autoimmune issues.



Why are the liver and the kidneys so important- because they filter! They may be full when you are born!



Do you have concerns or interest in fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, rheumatism, lupus and the other 100 or so diagnoses of autoimmunity? This will change your perspective on the "problem" and allow you to find a pathway to health. Back by scientific studies of heavy metal effect on psoriasis, Vitiligo, Crohns, ulcerated Colitis and all the other autoimmune diseases.