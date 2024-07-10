BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hormones and Fasting Part 2
Compassion With Kim
Compassion With Kim
9 months ago

Courtney's Healing Journey

https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7


Book Signing

Dove Creek Equine Rescue

16201 Gordon Cummings Rd

Canyon, Texas

Saturday, May 22, 2021

11-3

Come meet the Horses and Barnyard animals at Dove Creek Equine Rescue! It will be located in their Large Indoor Arena open to outside.

A fun filled day of activities for all ages. Adults and kids 6 and up $5/person. Kids 5 & under Free.

Meet the BARNYARD animals - the mini horses, June the mini Burro, and Tico the goat! They will be in small pens inside their Indoor Arena.

LIVE MUSIC!

GAMES - corn hole, horse shoes, roping dummy

FACE PAINTING

RAFFLE tickets for $1 - GREAT DOOR PRIZES

MERCHANDISE for sale - Hats and T-shirts, Tico Tales books, their Salsa, stickers, candles, decorated horseshoes, Courtney's Healing Journey books, etc

Courtney's Healing Journey books will be $20 each signed by both authors.

Come spend a few hours with us on MAY 22, 11 - 3:00!

This video was previously recorded on YouTube May 21, 2021.

fastinghormonescourtneys healing journey
