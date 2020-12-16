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Property Seizure | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film,, ( FACT OR FICTION )
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56 views • December 16, 2020
Property Seizure | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film ( THE GREAT RESET ,, FACT OR FICTION )
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv5refmxDuho0P4d3YBfpaA
QUOTE ,, For in reason, all government without the consent of the governed is the very definition of slavery. Jonathan Swift
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv5refmxDuho0P4d3YBfpaA
QUOTE ,, For in reason, all government without the consent of the governed is the very definition of slavery. Jonathan Swift
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