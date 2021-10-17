© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IN A FEW MONTHS FROM NOW WE'RE GOING TO EXPERIENCE WHAT WE NEVER COULD IMAGINED
Follow
6
Share
Report
3518 views • October 17, 2021
I have always been told . . . things have to get worse before they get better . . . and if this runs true . . . it looks like it will follow in this vein . . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.