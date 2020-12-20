The Reality Inversion Bubble – James Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Crush The Street
Subscribe to our Free Financial Newsletter:
http://crushthestreet.com
To know more from James visit: corbettreport.com
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
-The disconnect of the markets and fundamentals are stark.
-Reality inversion bubble.
-Fundamentals ultimately matter in the markets.
-Tectonic shifts in the monetary level.
-Bitcoin moves to all-time highs.
-Gold is currently on sale and a buy.