XRP Dragon Pattern 🟢Total Crypto Market-Cap Cup & Handle 💥
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
35 views • 1 day ago

🔍 In today’s video, we dive into the XRP Dragon Pattern and revisit the Elliott Wave Descending Triangle (ABCDE) pattern that failed to materialize. I’ll break down potential scenarios for the Primary 5th Wave, with the sub-wave 5 offering key clues into XRP’s next move.


We’ll also take a closer look at the XRP 4H Chart, the Total Crypto Market Cap, and the XRP Daily Chart, highlighting patterns like the dual Cup and Handle setup that could shape the broader crypto market in the weeks ahead.


Whether you’re tracking XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or the overall crypto market, this technical analysis will help you understand the bigger picture.


👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe if you find value in this breakdown!


📋 Topics Covered

- XRP Dragon Pattern

- Elliott Wave Descending Triangle (ABCDE)

- Primary 5th Wave scenarios

- Sub-wave 5 clues for XRP price action

- XRP 4H Chart analysis

- Total Crypto Market Cap

- Dual Cup & Handle patterns

- XRP Daily Chart breakdown


Broader crypto market technical analysis


✅ Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 "Born Down" by Johnny Strong | from his Warhorse Album.


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


Chapters

📌 Timestamps:

00:00– Disclaimer / Music

00:26– Summary

00:50– XRP Dragon Pattern

02:16– XRP 4H Chart

07:16– Total Crypto Market Cap

09:37– XRP Daily Chart

