XRP Dragon Pattern 🟢Total Crypto Market-Cap Cup & Handle 💥

🔍 In today’s video, we dive into the XRP Dragon Pattern and revisit the Elliott Wave Descending Triangle (ABCDE) pattern that failed to materialize. I’ll break down potential scenarios for the Primary 5th Wave, with the sub-wave 5 offering key clues into XRP’s next move.





We’ll also take a closer look at the XRP 4H Chart, the Total Crypto Market Cap, and the XRP Daily Chart, highlighting patterns like the dual Cup and Handle setup that could shape the broader crypto market in the weeks ahead.





Whether you’re tracking XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or the overall crypto market, this technical analysis will help you understand the bigger picture.





📋 Topics Covered

- XRP Dragon Pattern

- Elliott Wave Descending Triangle (ABCDE)

- Primary 5th Wave scenarios

- Sub-wave 5 clues for XRP price action

- XRP 4H Chart analysis

- Total Crypto Market Cap

- Dual Cup & Handle patterns

- XRP Daily Chart breakdown





Broader crypto market technical analysis





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video's description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





