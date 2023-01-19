One mother's heartbreaking story from government imposed lockdowns and out of control woke University policies.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak to Liz Galvin, the mother of a 20 year old who took her own life while at University of Guelph in 2022. We discuss the catastrophic results of the provincial and federal mandates and lockdowns during Covid on kids' mental health. We review the gross mishandling of the situation by Universities and the harm done to our youth who were never at risk. Liz tells the story of her daughter's mental health breakdown in 2020, the lack of care in the healthcare system and the total stonewalling she received from the University when she was trying to get her daughter help for depression after the first lockdowns. We then discuss the alarming trend in suicides in Canada especially for the 15-24 age group and how the Government, University and healthcare system totally failed her daughter Danielle. We review the outrageous salaries being paid to University administrators who enforce only woke policies that actually help no one along with the incredibly high tuition fees being charged for low quality indoctrination not education. We end off with some suggestions to parents who see signs of depression in their children and how to help them avoid any forms of self-harm.

