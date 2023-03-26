Where the Soul Exists Before It Incarnates? Parallel Universes, Physical Body, Spirit Body, Soul, Silver Cord, Soul Union, How Many Dimensions/Spheres Are There?
Original:
https://youtu.be/TVElmJQkd98
20110514 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Albury S1P1
Cut:
16m45s - 23m50s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
Keywords
lovespiritualityabortionidentitydimensionsspheressoulafterlifenew agemiscarriageparallel universeincarnationsimplespirit bodyphysical bodyspirit worldsoul foodsilver cordinterstellar boundariessoul unionnew new agesoul searchsoul development
