Intel Expert Pieczenik Issues Emergency Message to Trump Concerning AG Barr’s Treacherous Activities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch & share the link below to discover how Barr has tipped his Deep State hand against Trump, signaling the globalists’ next move. Dr. Steve Pieczenik, who’s spent decades in the intelligence community, particularly the DEEP, deep state, explains why AG Barr is completely wrong about President Trump and his rights as a president to comment on issues of national importance, particularly the Roger Stone case. He also points out that Barr has done next to nothing concerning the Jeffrey Epstein case and the coup against Trump.
Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now! https://www.infowarsstore.com/