Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GUBMENT DON’T LOVE YOU!
27 views
channel image
Patmos Pete
Published a month ago |

The Gubment gives you a number for a name, just like they do a serial number for each dollar bill.

LINKS TO OTHER SITES

Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete

PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/

Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete

Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1

The Temple Cleansing FLIPPIN-N-WHIPPING https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d153bba2-7778-4a20-a222-ba54533f9eaf?index=1

Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)

Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/

Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/

Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w

Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html

Keywords
governmentbeastrevelationnamenumberuncle samnumber of the beastmaranathasix hundred threescore and six

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket